Mary passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A closed casket public visitation is scheduled for 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at Bliley's Funeral Home at 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond, VA 23228. We will have a special activity at the visitation, so feel free to bring your children. In 2019, more than 2 million Americans will suffer from addiction to prescription or elicit Opioids." Stop the Crisis Next Door: www.crisisnextdoor.gov Closed Casket Visitation Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations for McKenzie or for Lizzy to Victoria Rose Wallmeyer at PO Box 228, West Point, VA 23181.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 24, 2019