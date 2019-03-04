"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
(804) 730-0035
Mary Ragland
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd
Hanover, VA
Mary Whitt Ragland


Mary Whitt Ragland, 98, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was a retired employee of the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission and widow of Marion C. Ragland. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Vicki Ragland and Nancy R. Coonley (Rick Harsche); brother, Harry R. Whitt; and many loved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 7, at 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.
