|
|
Mary Whitt Ragland, 98, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was a retired employee of the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission and widow of Marion C. Ragland. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Vicki Ragland and Nancy R. Coonley (Rick Harsche); brother, Harry R. Whitt; and many loved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 7, at 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel on Mar. 4, 2019