Mary was born on February 26, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends at St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Memorial Ave. Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Elpis Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Aug. 12, 2019