Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Mason Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mason Garrett Kirby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mason Garrett Kirby Obituary
Mason passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that memorial contributions be made to the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation at ckgfoundation.org.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now