Matthew passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Matthew was a 2007 graduate of Clover Hill High School and a proud four-year clarinetist in the Clover Hill High School Marching Band. He also sang in the CHHS boys choral group.
Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at First Baptist Church at 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond. Interment immediately following in Forest Lawn Cemetery at 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond. After the interment, the family invites all friends and family to a reception back at First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Matthew's name to Boy Scout Troop 2806, P.O. Box 1524, Midlothian, Va. 23112 or CHHS Marching Band, ATTN Keynotes, 13301 Kelly Green Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23112.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 19, 2019