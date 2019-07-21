|
|
Matthew passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Matthew was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd. Because of Todd's compassion for abandoned dogs, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 A Memorial Service Bon Air Baptist Church 2531 Buford Road Richmond VA 23235 ASPCA 424 E. 92nd St New York, New York 10128-6804 (800) 628-0028 https://www.aspca.org.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd. Because of Todd's compassion for abandoned dogs, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 21, 2019