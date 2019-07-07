|
|
Matthew was born on March 15, 1924 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Matthew was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Vernon was a 32nd Degree Master Mason and Past Master of the Ahoskie Masonic Lodge. A service of celebration of Vernon's life will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Burial will be private. A Service of Celebration Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church 6000 Grove Ave Richmond VA 23226 Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church 6000 Grove Ave Richmond, Virginia 23226 (804) 288-2867 https://www.ststephensrva.org/ First Baptist Church 1000 W Friendly Ave Greensboro, North Carolina 27401 (336) 274-3286 https://fbcgso.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or First Baptist Church, 1000 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, N.C. 27401.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 7, 2019