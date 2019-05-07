|
Maxine passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Maxine was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on May 7, 2019