Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier , TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier , TN
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Dodson Chapel Cemetery
Cookeville, TN
Melba Jean Gilliam


07/06/1926 - 03/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melba Jean Gilliam Obituary
Melba was born on July 6, 1926 and passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Melba was a resident of Goodlettsville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 10am to 12pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier. The funeral service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home with her nephew Don Oaks officiating. Burial will follow in the Dodson Chapel Cemetery in Cookeville, TN at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charity, .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 21, 2019
