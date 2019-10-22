|
Melissa was born on March 14, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
As an active member of All Saints Church in Richmond, she served as co-leader of the Young People's Service League, Choir Mother to the Boys Choir, President of the Women of the Church and participated on the Parishioner Visitation Committee.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your donation to the Music Education Fund of All Saints Episcopal Church, (founded by Bill), 8787 River Road, Henrico, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 22, 2019