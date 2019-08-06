|
Melissa passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Melissa graduated from VCU with a degree in fashion merchandising, which led to her career in the fashion industry.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7 at St. Michael the Arch Angel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring at www.capitalcaring.org
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 6, 2019