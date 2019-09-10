Melissa was born on November 1, 1979 and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.



She was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School and was an avid fan of Betty Boop, Snoopy and all things Disney.



She served her country for nine years in the United States Navy during which time she served on many ships including the USS Thomas S. Gates.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Richmond to follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on September 16, 2019.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 10, 2019