Melvin was born on August 15, 1946 and passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Melvin served in the United States Army and retired from Smurfit Stone as a machinist and millwright.
A funeral service will be held 11AM, Saturday, October 12th at West Point Christian Church, 290 W. Euclid Blvd, West Point, VA 23181. Interment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 PM Friday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181.
