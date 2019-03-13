Home

Melvin Francis Wilson


02/23/1949 - 03/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin Francis Wilson Obituary
Melvin was born on February 23, 1949 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Melvin was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mel was a 1968 graduate of Thomas Dale High School.

He served in the U.S. Army for 6 years as an M.P., and was discharged with the rank Specialist 4.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Second Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in his memory to the Second Branch Baptist Church Building Fund, 12217 Second Branch Road, Chesterfield, VA 23838.
