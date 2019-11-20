|
Melvin was born on November 23, 1932 and passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Rose Royster Moore; two stepchildren, Alicia A. Dalton (Jamie) and William "Bucky" R. Avery (Melissa); three children, Sharon E. Karlin, Doris J. Seignuer and Melvin J. Moore Jr.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Dorothy Leon. He retired from the United States Army in 1992.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, where a funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, VA.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 20, 2019