Michael was born on July 18, 1969 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
In 1987, Michael both achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Neumann Preparatory School in Wayne, New Jersey.
Visitation will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, Chesterfield Chapel, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA 23832 (804) 639-4975; from 6-9pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Road, Aston, Pennsylvania 19014 (610) 497-5505; from 6-9pm on Friday, November 22, 2019. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Saint Helena's Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, 19809. Viewing 10-10:45am followed by a Funeral mass at 11am, all in church.
In lieu of flowers donations in Michael's name can be made to the following: Cullather Brain Tumor Cancer Quality of Life Center: Gifts can be made online at Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation ( www.bsvaf.org ) or by check payable to Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center 5875 Bremo Road, St. Mary's Hospital Medical Office Building, Suite 108 Richmond, VA 23226 The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke: Gifts can be made online at www.tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu or by check payable to Tisch Brain Tumor Center and sent to The Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624 Durham, NC 27710 Legacy Hospice: Gifts can be made online at www.chafoundation.net/contribute-online .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 18, 2019