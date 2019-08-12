|
Michael passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, Monday August 12, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), Blackstone, Va. Funeral services will be held 11am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church Street in Blackstone. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Aug. 12, 2019