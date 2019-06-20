|
Michael was born on November 7, 1922 and passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Michael was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mickey graduated from high school in Manhattan, then attended trade school to become a machine designer in the tobacco industry.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, followed by a reception. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens following the reception. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Mass of Christian Burial Saint Mary's Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Road Richmond VA Greenwood Memorial Garden 12609 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233 Bon Secours-Hospice House www.bsvaf.orf/Hospice-House-Gift A .
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, or to any charity close to your heart.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 20, 2019