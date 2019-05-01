"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Eugene Carr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Eugene Carr Obituary
CARR, Michael E.; of Highland Springs, VA went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Shorty) and Bernice Carr. Michael is survived by his wife of five years, Glenda P. Carr; son, Chris Carr; daughter, Carol Keenan (Marc); step-sons, William Sickinger III, (Leah), and Travis Sickinger; three grandchildren, Bradley, Landon, and Tiffany; three step-grandchildren, Alina, Taylor, and Logan; a great-grandson, Conner; his brothers, Jeff Carr, and Alan Carr (Peggy); sister, Sharyn Good (Harry); nephew, Dylan; nieces, Lyndsey, Brianna, and Danielle; and his good friend, Dave McGaughey (Julie). Michael loved his guitar, golfing, hunting, and the beach. He enjoyed VA Tech and Redskins football. He was our faithful weather man. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at Grace United Family Church, 7252 Beulah Church Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Massey Cancer Center, PO Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284 or [email protected]
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
Download Now