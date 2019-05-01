|
|
CARR, Michael E.; of Highland Springs, VA went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Shorty) and Bernice Carr. Michael is survived by his wife of five years, Glenda P. Carr; son, Chris Carr; daughter, Carol Keenan (Marc); step-sons, William Sickinger III, (Leah), and Travis Sickinger; three grandchildren, Bradley, Landon, and Tiffany; three step-grandchildren, Alina, Taylor, and Logan; a great-grandson, Conner; his brothers, Jeff Carr, and Alan Carr (Peggy); sister, Sharyn Good (Harry); nephew, Dylan; nieces, Lyndsey, Brianna, and Danielle; and his good friend, Dave McGaughey (Julie). Michael loved his guitar, golfing, hunting, and the beach. He enjoyed VA Tech and Redskins football. He was our faithful weather man. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at Grace United Family Church, 7252 Beulah Church Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Massey Cancer Center, PO Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284 or [email protected]
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on May 1, 2019