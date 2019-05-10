|
Michael was born on May 29, 1980 and passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Michael was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shannon Merritt to assist with the care and future education of Mason and Madison, 14737 Ramblewood Dr. Chester, VA 23836.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 10, 2019