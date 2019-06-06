Home

Michael Lee

Michael Lee Obituary
Michael passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Michael was a resident of Louisville, Kentucky at the time of passing.

He graduated Williamson High School in 1994, and attended Glenville State College.

Services will be held at Bliley's Funeral Home in Richmond, VA, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The viewing will begin at 9:00 am and last until 10:30 am, at which point Pastor Mitchell Bias will lead a short ceremony. Interment at Hollywood Cemetery will immediately follow, at 11:30 am.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to World Vision, in Michael's honor.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 6, 2019
