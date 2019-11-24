|
Michael was born on February 2, 1976 and passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
He graduated from James Madison University in 1998, with a degree in Sociology, and then later from Virginia Commonwealth University, with a master's in Environmental Science.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Richmond Animal League, James River Association or the Natural Resources Defense Council; animals and the environment were two passions near and dear to Mike's heart.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 24, 2019