Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA
Michael Patrick Brandt


02/02/1976 - 11/20/2019
Michael Patrick Brandt Obituary
Michael was born on February 2, 1976 and passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

He graduated from James Madison University in 1998, with a degree in Sociology, and then later from Virginia Commonwealth University, with a master's in Environmental Science.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Richmond Animal League, James River Association or the Natural Resources Defense Council; animals and the environment were two passions near and dear to Mike's heart.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 24, 2019
