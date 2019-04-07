Home

Michael Shane Suitors


11/18/1955 - 04/04/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Shane Suitors Obituary
Michael was born on November 18, 1955 and passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Michael was a resident of Waynetown, Indiana at the time of passing.

He started school at Waynetown and then graduated from the newly consolidated North Montgomery High School.

A Graveside funeral service will be conducted for Mike at 11:00 am Tuesday April 9th, at the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery and officiated by Pastor Kevin Howey. Read Less Waynetown Masonic Cemetery St. Rd. 136 West Waynetown, IN - Indiana 47990 Express your condolences with flowers sent to Michael's memorial service Or, Order By Phone 888-579-7953 Code: 69568 View & Sign.

Those who wish may make memorial donations to the Montgomery County Animal Welfare League, 1104 Big Four Arch Rd., Crawfordsville, IN.
Published in Shoemaker Funeral Home on Apr. 7, 2019
