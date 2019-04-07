|
Michael was born on November 18, 1955 and passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Michael was a resident of Waynetown, Indiana at the time of passing.
He started school at Waynetown and then graduated from the newly consolidated North Montgomery High School.
A Graveside funeral service will be conducted for Mike at 11:00 am Tuesday April 9th, at the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery and officiated by Pastor Kevin Howey. Waynetown Masonic Cemetery St. Rd. 136 West Waynetown, IN - Indiana 47990
Those who wish may make memorial donations to the Montgomery County Animal Welfare League, 1104 Big Four Arch Rd., Crawfordsville, IN.
Published in Shoemaker Funeral Home on Apr. 7, 2019