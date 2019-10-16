Home

Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Michael Shawn Carothers


Michael Shawn Carothers Obituary
Michael was born on February 7, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Michael Shawn Carothers, 43, of Oxford, Alabama passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 16, 2019
