|
|
Michael was born on February 7, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Michael Shawn Carothers - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Michael Shawn Carothers Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Michael Shawn Carothers Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-15T13:58:50-04:00 In Loving Memory Michael Shawn Carothers Feb. 7, 1946 - Oct. 12, 2019 Michael Shawn Carothers, 43, of Oxford, Alabama passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 16, 2019