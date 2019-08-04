Michael Marion Westberry, 69 of Colonial Beach, Virginia passed away peacefully in his sleep February 1st, 2018. Michael was born in Brunswick, Georgia. He was the son of the late Elliott Marion Westberry and Ruth Arline Westberry.



Michael served his country in Vietnam in the 1st Cavalry Division for the US Army, where he became a Bronze Star recipient and proud veteran. Upon returning, he worked with his father and brother in the construction industry. He enjoyed fishing with his brother Tracy. He loved the ocean and spent many years in Myrtle Beach, SC.



HE is survived by his daughters Windy Westberry and Lori Vaughan. His sons in law Tony Hodges and Jeremy Vaughan. Grandchildren Dylan, Drew, Brandon, Ryan, Lenin, Charlotte, Lucy, and Mariah. Great Grandchildren Ashton and Nile. His sister Sherran and Brother in Law James and Sister in Law Joyce Westberry. Nieces and Nephews Sheri, Chris, Cristie and David and his lifelong friend Donald Duke.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Elliott Tracy Westberry.



A celebration of Michael's life will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church 8096 Leedstown Rd. Colonial Beach, VA 22443 on Saturday, February 24that 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to DAV (Disabled Americans Veterans) Charitable Service Trust P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio 45250 Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Aug. 4, 2019