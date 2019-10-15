Home

Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Michelle Angelique Rodriguez


Michelle Angelique Rodriguez Obituary
Michelle was born on June 18, 1998 and passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Michelle Angelique Rodriguez, 21, of Chesterfield passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 15, 2019
