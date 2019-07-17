Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Cobaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Cobaugh


10/24/1933 - 07/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Cobaugh Obituary
Mildred was born on October 24, 1933 and passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Mildred was a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Rd. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Clover Hill Baptist Church 3100 Courthouse Road Richmond VA 23236 Interment Will Follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now