Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Mildred Hazel Jett

Mildred Hazel Jett Obituary
Mildred passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Mildred was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive visitation from friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 13, 2019
