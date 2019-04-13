|
|
Mildred passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Mildred was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive visitation from friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 13, 2019