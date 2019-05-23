Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
8901 Winterpock Road
Chesterfield, VA
Mildred Johnson Obituary
Mildred passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Mildred was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 4pm until 7pm, Thursday, May 23 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA 23832. Interment will follow in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CARITAS at www.caritas.org or P.O. Box 25790, Richmond, VA.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 23, 2019
