"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
(804) 222-8601
For more information about
Mildred CADD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred CADD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Martin CADD


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Martin CADD Obituary
Mildred M. Cadd, 90, of Highland Springs, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was a retired employee of Highland Springs High School cafeteria with 30 years of service and was a member of Fort Lee Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Herman W. Cadd and is survived by her son, David K. Cadd; daughter, Paula C. Tiller (Tommy); grandchildren, Brian Cadd, Stacey Wood (Tony), Alison Cadd, Jessica Blankinship and Adam Cadd; ten great-grandchildren; and her guardian angels on earth, Marilyn and Spike Hill. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, at 12 noon at Fort Lee Baptist Church, 2727 Charles City Road, Richmond, VA 23231. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Lee Baptist Church Benevolence Fund. The family would like to thank the nurses at the hospice center at Memorial Regional Medical Center for their loving care during her time of illness. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now