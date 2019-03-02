Mildred M. Cadd, 90, of Highland Springs, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was a retired employee of Highland Springs High School cafeteria with 30 years of service and was a member of Fort Lee Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Herman W. Cadd and is survived by her son, David K. Cadd; daughter, Paula C. Tiller (Tommy); grandchildren, Brian Cadd, Stacey Wood (Tony), Alison Cadd, Jessica Blankinship and Adam Cadd; ten great-grandchildren; and her guardian angels on earth, Marilyn and Spike Hill. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, at 12 noon at Fort Lee Baptist Church, 2727 Charles City Road, Richmond, VA 23231. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Lee Baptist Church Benevolence Fund. The family would like to thank the nurses at the hospice center at Memorial Regional Medical Center for their loving care during her time of illness. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com. Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary