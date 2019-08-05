|
Mildred passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P. O. Box 453, Crewe, VA 23930 or to .
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Aug. 5, 2019