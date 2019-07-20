Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
2154 Coxendale Rd
Chester, VA
View Map
Mildred Pauline Shockey


1925 - 2019
Mildred Pauline Shockey Obituary
Mildred was born on November 2, 1925 and passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Mildred was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2154 Coxendale Rd, Chester, VA 23831. Interment will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville, IN.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 20, 2019
