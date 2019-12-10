Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Stancil Lindsey


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Stancil Lindsey Obituary
Mildred was born on October 12, 1930 and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Chris Andress officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Hopewell, PO Box 562, Hopewell, Virginia 23860 or Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -