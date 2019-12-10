|
|
Mildred was born on October 12, 1930 and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Chris Andress officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Hopewell, PO Box 562, Hopewell, Virginia 23860 or Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 10, 2019