Milton was born on December 25, 1920 and passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
At age 16, Milton entered the University of Delaware where he earned a math degree.
He enlisted in the Army, serving in the Pacific theater and was there on VJ Day.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, September 1, in the chapel at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane. Shiva will be held at Beth Sholom Gardens through Tuesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with evening services at 7 p.m.
Donations in Milton's memory can be made to Temple Beth-El. Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA Beth Sholom Gardens 2001 Lauderdale Dr Richmond VA 23238 Evening Service Beth Sholom Gardens 2001 Lauderdale Dr Richmond VA 23238 Temple Beth-El 3330 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23221 (804) 355-3564 https://www.bethelrichmond.org.
