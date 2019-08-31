Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Rubin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Rubin


12/25/1920 - 08/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Milton Rubin Obituary
Milton was born on December 25, 1920 and passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

At age 16, Milton entered the University of Delaware where he earned a math degree.

He enlisted in the Army, serving in the Pacific theater and was there on VJ Day.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, September 1, in the chapel at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane. Shiva will be held at Beth Sholom Gardens through Tuesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with evening services at 7 p.m.

Donations in Milton's memory can be made to Temple Beth-El. Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA Beth Sholom Gardens 2001 Lauderdale Dr Richmond VA 23238 Evening Service Beth Sholom Gardens 2001 Lauderdale Dr Richmond VA 23238 Temple Beth-El 3330 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23221 (804) 355-3564 https://www.bethelrichmond.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.