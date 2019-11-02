|
|
Minnie was born on November 19, 1923 and passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was an accomplished artist who majored in art history at Columbia University and graduated from the Traphagen School of Design.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Congregation Beth Ahabah, 1121 West Franklin Street, with burial in the Hebrew Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Ahabah's Lewis I. Held Scholarship Fund.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 2, 2019