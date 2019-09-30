Home

Minnie Rice Overton


09/23/1924 - 09/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Minnie Rice Overton Obituary
Minnie was born on September 23, 1924 and passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Celebration of Life Service will be conducted by Brother Johnny Carver at Austin & Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2 at 2:30 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1:30 pm. Private interment service to follow. OCT 2. 1:30 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Minnie's OCT 2. 2:30 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Minnie's Celebration of Life Service begins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church, West Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, Tennessee 37115.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 30, 2019
