Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Bach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Elizabeth Bach


02/09/1917 - 07/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miriam Elizabeth Bach Obituary
Miriam was born on February 9, 1917 and passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Miriam was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com JUL 8. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (EDT) Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Mass of Christian Burial JUL 9. 11:00 AM (EDT) St. Joseph Catholic Church 151 W. Washington Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Mass of Christian Burial begins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now