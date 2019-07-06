|
Miriam was born on February 9, 1917 and passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Miriam was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com JUL 8. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (EDT) Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Mass of Christian Burial JUL 9. 11:00 AM (EDT) St. Joseph Catholic Church 151 W. Washington Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Mass of Christian Burial begins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 6, 2019