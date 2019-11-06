Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
Myrna H. Rockwell Obituary
Myrna was born on October 4, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road with the Reverend Sarah Nave officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Visitation at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on November 8, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to in honor of Myrna.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 6, 2019
