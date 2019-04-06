|
|
Myron passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Myron was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd, where a Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m., also where funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Masonic Service Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , in honor of Tommy Woolard.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 6, 2019