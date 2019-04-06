Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Woolard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron Woolard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myron Woolard Obituary
Myron passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Myron was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd, where a Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m., also where funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Masonic Service Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , in honor of Tommy Woolard.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now