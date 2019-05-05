Home

Myrtle Brady


07/19/1927 - 05/03/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle Brady Obituary
Myrtle was born on July 19, 1927 and passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Myrtle was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

As a career Army wife, Jo lived and traveled around the world, making a home for her family in more than 20 assignments in the U.S., Germany, Korea and Saudi Arabia.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 River Road United Methodist Church 8800 River Road Richmond VA 23229-7802.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 5, 2019
