N. R. Arnold


03/13/1936 - 01/14/2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
N. R. Arnold Obituary
N.R. was born on March 13, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Graduated in 1956 from John Marshall High School and DeVry University (Electronics) in Chicago and secured a job with RCA at Cape Canaveral as a block house tech for the Vanguard Rocket Project.

IBM snapped him up, trained him to be a Field Engineer on large main frame computers and the U.S. Army put him to work with that knowledge until he was honorably discharged in 1965.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Jan. 17, 2020
