Nadine was born on June 28, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Nadine was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Enon Church of God 900 Enon Church Rd. Chester, VA 23836. Interment will follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Enon Church of God Children's Ministry.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 27, 2019