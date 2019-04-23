|
Nancy was born on August 19, 1956 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Nancy was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends following the service until 8pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com APR 24. 6:00 PM Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860 Visitation following the service APR 24 Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 23, 2019