J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Nancy C. Brownell


01/09/1941 - 08/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy C. Brownell Obituary
Nancy was born on January 9, 1941 and passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Walthall Baptist Church in memory of Nancy Brownell.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Aug. 13, 2019
