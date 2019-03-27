|
Nancy was born on December 5, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Nancy was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Western Heights Baptist Church, 24416 Cox Rd., N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the , 4240 Park PL Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 27, 2019