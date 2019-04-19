Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary's Love Ministries
118 S. 11th Avenue
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Nancy Caroline Camden


04/21/1938 - 04/19/2019
Nancy Caroline Camden Obituary
Nancy was born on April 21, 1938 and passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Nancy was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Calvary's Love Ministries, 118 S. 11th Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860, with Pastor Rocky Shearin, officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church in her honor.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 19, 2019
