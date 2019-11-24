|
Nancy was born on August 29, 1938 and passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church 3110 Greenwood Avenue Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 or to Olive Branch Baptist Church 5223 Blackridge Rd, La Crosse, Virginia 23950.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 24, 2019