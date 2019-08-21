|
Mrs. Clay was born on March 31, 1949 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday August 21st at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Canaan Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 256, La Crosse, VA 23950.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Aug. 21, 2019