|
|
Nancy passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Funeral services, by Nancy's request, will be private. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
In lieu of flowers, she requested memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 22, 2019