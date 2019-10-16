|
|
Nancy was born on November 17, 1930 and passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.
She graduated from Longwood College and moved to Norfolk, VA in 1951 as a newlywed.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Miles Memorial United Methodist Church, 9450 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23503 (parking in rear on Selby Place). A second service and burial will follow on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Sardis United Methodist Church in LaCrosse, VA at 12:00 noon, Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is in charge of the Sardis service.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Oct. 16, 2019