Nancy McAden Bracey


11/17/1930 - 10/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy McAden Bracey Obituary
Nancy was born on November 17, 1930 and passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.

She graduated from Longwood College and moved to Norfolk, VA in 1951 as a newlywed.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Miles Memorial United Methodist Church, 9450 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23503 (parking in rear on Selby Place). A second service and burial will follow on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Sardis United Methodist Church in LaCrosse, VA at 12:00 noon, Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is in charge of the Sardis service.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Oct. 16, 2019
